Ulmer Wins Interview Award At State

Miss Bond County Fair Brianna Ulmer participated in the Illinois Association of County Fairs State Pageant over the weekend in Springfield.

She earned the Non-Finalist Best Interview Award.

Brooke Earnest, director of the Bond County Pageant, said Brianna did an outstanding job of representing the county.

Earnest said Queen Brianna still has a large part of her reign remaining. She’s spending the eight months with her visiting different fairs.

Brianna is the daughter of Crystal and Brian Ulmer of Greenville.

