Unit One Board Approves Bonds

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met Tuesday night and approved the issuance of two bond issues to improve the balance in the working cash fund.

Motions were passed to issue $731,800 of taxable general obligation school bonds and $1,168,200 of general obligation school bonds.

Superintendent Bobby Koontz told WGEL the district is looking at using the money, in addition to federal COVID-19 funds for building upgrades. While no decisions have been made by the board, there have been discussions about what to do with the two modular buildings which house the fourth and fifth grades.

The motions regarding bonds were approved 6-0 with Keith Steiner absent.

The board took action on personnel items.

The resignation of Melissa Elam as a district-wide paraprofessional was accepted.

Betty Ulmer was hired as the district’s school nurse for the rest of the school year.

The board also hired Dennis Stewart as a part-time custodian and Nikki Hobbs as a paraprofessional.

Leaves were granted to Karla Rogers and Zoey Hayes.

Substitute pay was addressed by the board. Substitute teacher daily pay was increased from $87.50 to $100, and the substitute aid pay went from $77 to $84 per day.