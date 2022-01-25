Unit Two Board Personnel Action

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education met January 19 and took action on personnel matters.

The retirement of Mark Davendonis, head custodian at Greenville Junior High School, was accepted, effective the end of this school year.

The board accepted the at-will resignations of Sarah Grotts, Austin Stout and Sharon Blackman as food service employees, all three effective last October.

Carley Sutton was hired as a Pre-K paraprofessional in Mulberry Grove, starting February 1. It is dependent on her obtaining her paraprofessional license.

Tina McCartney was hired as a food service employee at the high school.

The new head girls track coach at the high school is Ben Harris. He will coach for the 2022 season.

Leaves of absence were granted to district employees Tom Eyman, Becky Albers and Suzanne Hoffmeier.