Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action

During a meeting held earlier this month, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on personnel matters.

Certified substitute compensation was increased to $105 per day, and the increase for long-term substitute compensation, starting on day 11, went to $223.74 per day.

Ericka West was hired as a three-fifths time reading interventionist and Rachel Simmonds was approved as a two-fifths time reading interventionist, both for the rest of this school year.

Brooke Clanton was hired as a night time custodian at the high school.

A motion was also approved to compensate long term substitutes for the speech pathologist and school counselor at the rate of $250 per day.