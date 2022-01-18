Unit Two Hearing, Meeting Set For Wednesday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will conduct another hearing on the possible closing of Sorento School Wednesday evening and may vote on the fate of the school at the meeting to follow.

The hearing is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The regular school board meeting is set for 7 p.m.

This will be the fourth public hearing on Sorento School.

Under action items on the regular meeting agenda is to “consider and approve Sorento School building option, to be effective at the completion of the 2021-2022 academic year.”

Six options are listed, three regarding adjustments to Unit 2 attendance centers, drawing hard boundary lines with no open enrollment, leaving Sorento open and authorizing the superintendent to continue assigning students from Sorento to Pocahontas or vice versa, or closing the school.