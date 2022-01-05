Unit Two Isolation, Quarantine Guidelines

Parents of students in Bond County Community Unit 2 recently received a letter from Superintendent Wes Olson regarding COVID isolation and quarantine guidelines.

While the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has reduced the number of days for the general public, the Illinois Department of Public Health wants schools to continue with current guidance, including exclusion time frames for COVID cases or persons exposed to cases.

The current school guidance is that anyone testing positive for COVID-19 shall isolate for 10 days from symptom onset.

Olson noted the Bond County Health Department administrator reported the previous guidance is still in effect and he is expecting further guidance for schools soon.

The Unit 2 superintendent issued a reminder that students and staff should stay home from school if they have symptoms of COVID-19.