Unit Two Resident Barred From School Grounds

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education held a hearing Monday evening and voted to bar a resident from school grounds and activities for a year.

The motion, approved 5 to 1, was to bar Donald Wall from entering onto Bond County School District 2 property and attending all interscholastic athletic contests and other extracurricular events, whether home or away, without the prior written permission of the superintendent, for a period of one year from January 10, 2022 through and including January 9, 2023.

Voting against the motion was Stephanie Gerl. Voting for it were Randi Workman, Aimee Frey, Brian Zeeb, Nate Prater and Ryan Reavis. Adam Simmonds did not attend the hearing, which was held virtually.

Also in attendance were the attorneys for Wall and the school district.

At the start of the hearing, it was read that the purpose for the proposed barring of an individual from school property is due to the fact that the individual engaged in aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior disruptive to the school environment in violation of board policy, and that jeopardized the safety and welfare of Board of Education members and staff.

During the hearing, the audio of comments made by Wall at a December 15 public hearing, regarding the possible closure of Sorento School, was played.

Wall is a former member of the Unit 2 school board.