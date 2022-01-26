Update On Greenville Daycare

Greenville has been without a children’s daycare for just over a year.

At the Greenville Chamber of Commerce New Faces and State of the City program, an update was given by Alan Gaffner and John Goldsmith, both members of the new daycare board.

Gaffner said several people quickly began the new daycare plans and discussions after the former one closed. He said licensing is about ready to begin and thanked the city for following through with their financial commitment and to the county board for joining the effort.

Goldsmith said a lot of progress was made in December on renovations to the building. Once the licensing application has been reviewed, DCFS will inspect the building and then issue a temporary permit to operate, which will allow three months to complete any remaining requirements for the building. He said depending on how quickly the state gives approval, the goal is for the daycare to be up and running by the end of February.

John said he talked with one of the new daycare’s co-organizers, Jennifer Eller, about needs for the new facility. She said donations of cribs and child-sized chairs are the main priorities. Monetary donations can be made payable to the Greenville First Presbyterian Church with “daycare donation” on the memo line.

Gaffner stated it is believed the daycare is a key aspect to economic development in Greenville.