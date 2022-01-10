VP Jolliff Named Chief Retail & Commercial Banking Officer

Mike Radliff, The FNB Community Bank President, has announced the appointment of bank vice-president Jay Jolliff as Chief Retail and Commercial Banking Officer.

“Expanding my experience here at my hometown bank is a tremendous opportunity,” stated Jolliff. “I am truly looking forward to working closely with our team as we continue to strive to deliver the highest standards of customer service and satisfaction.”

Jolliff, a Patoka resident, has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services and banking industry. After earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University, Jolliff began his banking career at Bank of America in St. Louis in wealth management. He has a breadth of experience in the banking industry, having dedicated time to loans, branch management, trust management, and bank investments.

In November of 2008, Jolliff began his career with The FNB Community Bank as an Assistant Vice-President/Loan Officer at the Patoka Branch. He was then appointed Vice President in April of 2012. Jolliff became the Trust and Investment Officer in February of 2017.

“Jay has all the qualities of what it takes to be a community banker and is an asset to The FNB Community Bank family,” Radliff said. “His promotion to Chief Retail and Commercial Banking Officer is well deserved.”

In his new position, Jolliff will provide leadership and direction through coaching, guidance, and staff motivation in our retail and commercial banking locations. His work will concentrate on individual and banking center goals through new business development, referrals and retention, and expansion of account relationships.

Jolliff is actively involved in local initiatives where he serves as treasurer of the Kaskaskia College Foundation, Bond County Community Foundation, Old Capitol Foundation, and secretary of the FMC Water Board. He also serves as a member of the Sons of the American Legion and Vandalia Rotary.

The FNB Community Bank was founded in 1865 and has locations in Vandalia, Ramsey, Patoka, Mulberry Grove, and Greenville.