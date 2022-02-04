4-H Offering Youth Flower Arranging, Paper Quilling & Cloverbud Programs

Clinton County 4-H is teaming up with Ahner Florist in New Baden for a Flower Design and Container Gardening club starting in late February. The group will meet on February 26, March 26, April 9, June 13 and June 27 at 1 p.m. Participants will meet at Ahner Florist to learn the basics of flower design and container gardening. Youth between the ages of 8 and 18 are invited to participate. Previous 4-H membership is not required, but space is limited so youth must be registered in advance. You can find more information, or register at go.illinois.edu/4HFlowerDesignClub.

Paper quilling will be another fun outlet for youth who enjoy crafts. The paper quilling club will begin meeting on March 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clinton County Extension Office in Breese. Youth must be at least 8 as of Sept. 1, 2021 to participate, but previous 4-H membership is not required. Space is limited, so youth will need to register by March 14 at go.illinois.edu/4HPaperQuilling in order to attend.

4-H is also hosting a Cloverbud series starting in March. 4-H Cloverbuds are youth ages 5-7. Cloverbuds will enjoy activities based around a different theme at each session. The first session, on March 15, will be at the Clinton County Extension office in Breese at 6 p.m. The theme for the evening will be STEM in space! April will feature the environment and natural resources. Future dates and activities are in the works. Cloverbuds can pick which sessions they want to attend, or attend them all. Registration for the March and April sessions is available at go.illinois.edu/4HCloverbudsClintonCo.

To find out more about these programs or the Clinton County 4-H program, call the Clinton County Extension Office at 618-526-4551.