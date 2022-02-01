91 Year Old Woman With Multiple Injuries Found Dead

On Monday January 31, at approximately 7:40 AM, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding an unresponsive female in the 2900 block of Wood Hill Lane in Bunker Hill.

The female victim was located with multiple injuries at the end of her residential driveway near the roadway. The female victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner and was identified as 91 year old Nancy Blycker, of Bunker Hill.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate this matter. At this time, approximately 20 investigators from the Major Case Squad are working this investigation.

Investigators are actively working leads in order identify the person or people responsible for Blycker’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-585-3214.