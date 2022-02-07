Accident Slows I-70 Saturday

A semi-truck traveling eastbound on I-70 around 3 PM Saturday blew a steer tire near the 29.5 mile marker. That pulled the semi through the median and into oncoming traffic. The semi hit a westbound SUV.

The Highland-Pierron Fire Protection District responded to the scene and personnel report one occupant of the vehicle required extrication and both occupants of the SUV were transported to emergency departments. A dog in the SUV was also injured.

There were lane closures and significant delays as crews cleared the scene.