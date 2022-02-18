Another Round Of Winter Weather

The WGEL listening area was under a winter weather advisory for much of the day Thursday as a good deal of rain was followed by a combination of freezing rain sleet, and snow.

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department and Greenville Police responded to numerous reports of accidents, vehicles off the road, and motorist assist calls, particularly along Interstate 70.

Be mindful of ice and lingering snow on roads this morning. After a cold start this morning, our high temperatures are expected to rise above freezing across the region. Temperatures will be coolest in areas that received greater snow accumulation yesterday.