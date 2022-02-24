Bass-Mollett Acquired By Messenger Company

The acquisition of Bass-Mollett Publishers of Greenville by the Messenger Company was announced earlier this month. This brings together the funeral industry’s two leading stationary providers.

Bass-Mollett Publishers has been in business since 1951.

A statement released by John and Duane Flowers and Tadd and Tad Sr. Flowers indicates Bass-Mollett Publishers has played a substantial role in the Bass, Mollett and Flowers’ families’ lives, and they know it has played a huge role for our customers and employees.

They added “We celebrate the coming together of two well-established family companies, Bass-Mollett and Messenger Company. Both companies put our funeral home clients at the forefront of what we do and the synergy of our offerings will significantly enhance our opportunities to serve customers with comprehensive solutions.”

The Messenger Company, LLC is based in Auburn, Indiana, and was founded in 1913.

It was announced that Heather Garman, vice-president of sales and marketing at Messenger, will lead worldwide efforts of both sales and service teams to ensure customer satisfaction.

She said, “It’s exciting to be part of this historic event where two long-established brands come together for the common good of serving our funeral home clients.”

According to Messenger, all sales and customer service inquiries will be handled by the respective companies at this time.