Board Of Adjustment Approves Request

The Greenville Board of Adjustments met Tuesday evening and held a public hearing on a variance request.

By a vote of 4-0, board members approved Dr. Matthew Chenault’s request of a rear setback line variance for an addition to the rear of Greenville and Rehab Pain Clinic at 1105 East Harris Avenue.

This was the second time the board of adjustments met on this.

Jeff Ketten, city building inspector and code enforcement officer, advised the board Chenault changed his plans and now the addition will be 10 feet from the property line. It had previously been five feet.

Ketten added Dr. Chenault plans to have more parking spaces than the city’s Unified Development Code requires.