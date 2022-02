The Greenville Board of Adjustment has scheduled a public hearing for 6 p.m., Tuesday, February 15 in the Greenville Municipal Building.

The hearing is on a request by Dr. Matthew Chenault, of Greenville Rehab and Pain Clinic, for a variance to the rear set back requirement for an addition to the rear of the building at 1105 East Harris Avenue.

This will be the second hearing. The first was held last December with no action taken on the original request.