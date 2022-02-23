Board Raises Zoning Admin/Building Inspector Salary

Pleased with the work of Zoning Administrator and Building Inspector Brad Criner, the Bond County Board took action at last week’s meeting to increase his salary.

Criner had a salary, for working part-time, of $20,350, but since he has been in the position, revenues to the county have increased due to his efforts. The board voted unanimously to increase the salary by $11,000 to provide compensation for the additional hours he has been working.

At the request of the Bond County Public Building Commission, the county board agreed to transfer the proceeds from the sale of the former County Annex Building to the commission. The building was sold for $100,000.

The county will remain a member of the State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor Program. The board approved a resolution to pay $7,000.

Under the agreement, the Office of the State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor will act as assistant state’s attorneys for Bond County in the appeal of all cases, when requested by State’s Attorney Dora Mann, and could also assist in the prosecution of some cases, when requested.

The board approved a letter recognizing ILLINOISouth as the state-certified tourism bureau for Bond County in fiscal year 2023.

Gerald Knight was reappointed to the Shoal Creek Fire Protection District Board, and Chad Waters and Ron Jarrett were re-appointed to the Bond County Zoning Board of Appeals.

Approval was given to the Bond County Community Unit 2 Academic Foundation to use the courthouse lawn on June 11 for its 5K event.