Bond County Humane Society 2021 Report

The past year was a busy one for the Bond County Humane Society and its volunteers.

During 2021, the society took in a total of 109 cats and dogs, with 35 percent of the 85 kittens and cats, and 75 percent of the 24 puppies and dogs coming from Bond County Animal Control and the similar facilities. The remaining animals were the result of owner surrenders and abandoned, stray, rescued animals.

Due to staffing shortages and the lack of enough foster homes, the dog shelter was closed until June of 2021.

The humane society placed 30 cats and four dogs into temporary foster care last year. The organization also found homes for 54 kittens, 24 cats, 15 puppies and four dogs.

According to Jane Hopkins, acting volunteer coordinator for the Bond County society, there are 64 active volunteers.

Bond County Humane Society shelter operations require about $4,000 per month. The society holds fund raisers, accepts membership dues, and receives financial support from individuals and businesses.

Non-monetary donations can be selected from the society’s wish list.

Over the 19 years since the Bond County Humane Society was formed in 2003, more than 2,370 animals have been rescued and placed in loving, permanent homes.

Anyone wishing to donate to the society, be a volunteer, provide a foster home, or have their animal in the low-cost spay/neuter program, can contact the organization at 664-4068, or go to the society’s Facebook page for more information.