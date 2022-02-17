Breese Man Sentenced In Child Sexual Assault Case

A 28-year old Breese man was sentenced last month to state prison for the sexual assault of two children.

Dylan Wasser pleaded guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault of children under 13 years of age, Class X felonies.

He was sentenced to 12 years on each count in the Illinois Department of Corrections, which will run consecutively, meaning his total sentence is 24 years. As part of the plea negotiations, three other counts were dismissed.

The offenses occurred between August 1 and August 31 of last year. Court documents indicate the victims were boys, ages four and 10.