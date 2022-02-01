Centralia Man Sentenced For Maintaining Drug House

John Fodero, age 53, of Centralia, was sentenced on Monday, January 31, to five years in prison for maintaining a drug house within 1,000 feet of a school.

Fodero will serve six years of supervised release upon his release from prison. Fodero was also ordered pay a $5,000 fine and a $100 special assessment.

According to court documents, Fodero allowed numerous people to utilize his residence to buy, sell, and use illegal, controlled substances including fentanyl.

Area emergency personnel responded to overdose calls originating from his residence ten times within a ten-month period during 2020 to 2021.

This case was investigated by the Centralia Police Department and the FBI-Springfield Division Safe Streets Task Force.