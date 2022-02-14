Centralia Man Sentenced For Possessing A Firearm

Brylon Engelkins, age 21, of Centralia, has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for possessing a firearm by a felon. Upon his release, Engelkins will be supervised by United States Probation for a period of three years.

According to court documents, Engelkins possessed a 9mm Diamondback pistol while on supervised release for Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, a prior federal conviction from the Southern District of Illinois. Engelkins’ current sentence will be served consecutive to the sentence previously imposed for violating his supervised release.

This case was investigated by the FBI – Springfield Division Safe Streets Task Force, the United States Marshal’s Service, and the Centralia Police Department.