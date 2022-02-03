Chamber Awards Presented At First Gala Event

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce held their first annual gala over the weekend at Copper Dock near Pocahontas.

Outgoing Chamber President Noel Harnetiaux, from Bond County Realtors, made a presentation as did new Chamber President, Curt Thacker, from Thacker Insurance Service. Thacker introduced the chamber board of directors and shared the chamber’s vision for 2022.

Awards were given to several businesses in a variety of categories.

The Community Service Award, which recognizes exceptional community involvement by a non-profit chamber member, was given to the Bridge of Greenville. The Bridge was specifically recognized for their #ForGreenville campaign which encouraged support of local businesses and has resulted in a grant program that provides assistance to businesses in need.

The Sustainability Award recognizes a chamber member who prioritizes eco-friendly and sustainable practices in their business. It went to Marcoot Jersey Creamery for their commitment to zero waste and sustainable business practices.

The Modern Marketing Award, for utilizing a marketing budget to the fullest extent, including creative and forward thinking methods, went to Thacker Insurance Service.

The Innovation Award acknowledges a member known for out-of-the-box thinking and creative solutions and was given to Double J Doggie Play & Stay.

The Rising Star Award, which celebrates the importance of developing future business leaders by recognizing a chamber member under the age of 30, went to Ashley Rench and Erik Drake, of Expressions Coffee Roasting.

The beautification award commends a member who has invested in the community through improvements in the appearance and longevity of public and business spaces, and was awarded to Janie and Breck Nelson, owners of Evergreen Plant Co. and Spruce: Craft + Collective.

The Culture Creator Award, which recognizes an employer who strives to nurture a workplace culture that allows employees to thrive, went to Darla Deiters, of Kahuna’s Burgers-N-More.

Shellie Simmonds, of Thacker Insurance Service, was selected as the recipient of the Exceptional Employee award, which honors an employee that routinely goes above and beyond in professional endeavors.

The Community Impact Award went to Bradford National Bank. The honor recognizes exceptional community involvement by a for-profit chamber member through financial commitments, volunteerism, and community leadership.

Each year special recognition is given to a chamber member at the discretion of the outgoing president. Noel Harnetiaux announced Jennifer and Don Rick, owners of The Strand, the Pocahontas Mercantile, and The Sweet Shop, as her selection.