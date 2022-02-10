City Council Approves Labor Agreement For Plaza

The City of Greenville has plans for a downtown plaza and is waiting to hear about a state grant application for project funds.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the council approved an agreement with union laborers regarding the project.

Mayor George Barber said he met with union workers in Collinsville a month and a half ago. He said the workers want to be involved in Greenville’s project. An agreement was written up that will benefit both the city and the workers.

Click below to hear his comments:

Interim City Manager Sue An Nelson said the resolution states the winning bidder for the plaza enters into a project labor agreement with the trades. She noted it is specific to this project.

Click below for more:

The agreement includes the use of Greenville and Bond County union laborers. The plaza is to be developed on North Second Street, between College and Beaumont avenues in downtown Greenville.