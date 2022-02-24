City Council Approves MFT Resolution

At its February meeting, the Greenville City Council approved the annual motor fuel tax resolution.

Interim City Manager Sue Ann Nelson said the document is actually a budget of how the MFT funds will be spent.

The total of about $312,000, received from the state in monthly payments, will be used for projects such as oiling and chipping streets, purchasing salt and culverts, and tree trimming in right of ways.

The council purchased a new salt spreader for $10,100, which will be a larger, more efficient piece of equipment and allow for an additional truck to be used in applying salt during winter weather.

Also purchased was a water plant lab titrator, which tests chlorine residuals. The low bid of $5,617.92 was accepted.