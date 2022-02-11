City To Replace Water Line Along Idler Lane

The Greenville City Council took action Tuesday night for a major project to replace a water line along Idler Lane.

In the past couple of years, many man hours have been spent by city workers, repairing leaks in the line. That has also led to water interruptions for residents.

The line will be replaced from Illinois Rt. 140, south to College Avenue.

The good news is the low bid was $160,912 below the engineer’s estimate.

Interim City Manager Sue Ann Nelson told the council the six bids that came in ranged from $700,000 and $941,000. She said Haier Plumbing was the low bidder and she expects the pipe to arrive in six or seven weeks.

Haier Plumbing is located in Okawville.

Council Woman Lisa Stephens said there would be many happy people on that side of town that will find comfort in knowing the pipe is being fixed.

Nelson said the project will be paid with a combination of federal funds and money from the city’s water account.