Clinton Co. Accident Claims Life Of HHS Student

A Highland High School student was killed in a single vehicle accident Saturday, January 29, in Clinton County.

Sheriff Dan Travous reports the call came in at 10:29 PM for a crash on Sportsmen Road, just north of Rutz Road. It was reported one subject was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and CPR was in progress.

14 year old Jarron Evan Haberer, of Highland, was the passenger in the vehicle prior to being ejected in the rollover crash. He was transported to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19 year old female from rural Trenton was treated for minor injuries.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office repots the crash investigation and reconstruction are in progress and pending.