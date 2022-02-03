Cook Sentenced To IL DOC

Kristopher R. Cook, age 41, of Donnellson has been sentenced in Bond County Circuit Court to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

In 2019, Cook pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child. He was placed on probation at that time.

New charges against Cook were filed by State’s Attorney Dora Mann in February of 2021. They alleged sexual exploitation of a child, enhanced offense, and sending harmful sexual material to a minor. A petition to revoke probation was also filed.

In court last month, the defendant admitted to violating probation, and pleaded guilty to the recent charge of sexual exploitation of a child. It is an enhanced offense because of Cook’s conviction on the 2018 aggravated criminal sexual abuse offense.

Cook was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections on the sexual exploitation charge and resentenced to five years in prison on the 2018 crime. The terms will run concurrently.

Per the negations, the charge of sending harmful sexual material was dismissed.

Cook has been ordered to report to the Bond County Jail on February 15.