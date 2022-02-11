Coroner Identifies Woman Killed In Shooting Thursday

Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks has identified the female who was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Greenville.

Brooks told WGEL the victim was 37 year old Laquita M. Sullivan, of Greenville.

Greenville Police responded to the sound of shots fired in the 600 block of Vine Street just before 7 PM Thursday when additional shots were heard to the north, in the 600 block of East South Avenue.

Police responded to a residence in that area and found Sullivan with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Illinois State Police were called in to take over the homicide investigation.

Greenville Police Chief Stefan Neece said a subject, possibly connected to the situation, was taken into custody in the 500 block of East Main Street Thursday night. State police said prior to being taken into custody the individual had reportedly barricaded themselves in a residence in that area.

Chief Neece emphasized officials do not believe there is any active threat in Greenville at this time.

WGEL will continue to share updates as details become available.

State police ask anyone with information about the events surrounding the incident to call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477.