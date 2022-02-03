County Board Discusses COVID Pay & More

The Bond County Board had on its recent agenda a discussion regarding COVID bonuses for county employees.

The bonus had been requested at a previous meeting by a county employee, and it was tabled by the board.

At Tuesday’s (Feb 2) meeting, Board Member Jacob Rayl said it could be looked at in the future, but for now he doesn’t know where the money would come from. The county has received federal COVID funds, but they have been allocated by the county board.

Board Member Joe Whalen concurred with Rayl.

No action was taken on the request.

The board approved the use of the courthouse lawn for cruise-ins on May 7 and September 12.

It was announced Gerald Knight is seeking re-appointment to the Shoal Creek Fire Protection District Board, and Chad Waters and Ron Jarrett are seeking re-appointment to the Bond County Board of Appeals.