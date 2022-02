The Bond County Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 15 in the Bond County Courthouse.

Items on the agenda include a resolution to participate in the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor Program, a letter of support for IllinoisSouth Tourism, a review of zoning revenue and salary, appointments to boards, and a request for use of the courthouse lawn.

The meeting will be available for viewing on Zoom Video Conferencing. Call the Bond County clerk for contact information.