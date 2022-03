The Bond County Board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The session will take place in the Courthouse Annex Building at 206 West Main Street, since the board room at the courthouse will not be available.

The agenda includes items from the county’s Broadband Committee, appointments to other boards, and a labor agreement.

The meeting can be seen on Zoom Video Conferencing. Call the county clerk’s office at 664-0449 for information on how to join.