County To Sell Items In Old Annex Building

The City of Greenville recently purchased the former Bond County Office Annex building at the intersection of College Avenue and Second Street.

The county still has items in the building which the Bond County Board wants to see moved out.

That has led to one day, Saturday, February 12, being set aside for anyone to visit the building and purchase items.

Board Chairman Adam Boudouris brought up the subject at the recent county board meeting. He said there are filing cabinets, desks, felt cubicle walls, stackable chairs, and more.

The building will be open on February 12 and individuals are invited to stop by, check out the items, and purchase what they’d like. Chairman Boudouris said remaining items will likely be scrapped.

Click below to hear more:

Boudouris told WGEL the sale will be first come, first served, and offers will be accepted.

Once again the sale is Saturday, February 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the former Bond County Office Annex building.