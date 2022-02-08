Crabtree Promoted At FNB

The FNB Community Bank has announced the promotion of Kayla Crabtree to consumer loan originator.

She began with The FNB Community Bank as a mortgage loan processor in July of 2020.

During her time in the loan department, Crabtree as provided support to loan officers by ensuring timely and accurate processing of mortgages.

Bank officials believe that experience will enhance her skills in the consumer loan originator position.

Crabtree is a native of Ramsey who attended Lincoln Land Community College and Southeast Missouri State University.