Damiansville Man Sentenced For Attempting To Entice & Enticing A Minor

Paul L. Jansen, 26, of Damiansville, Illinois, was sentenced on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, to 188 months imprisonment for attempted enticement of a minor and enticement of a minor. The sentence will run concurrently for both counts. Jansen was also sentenced to 15 years supervised release, fined $400 ($200 per count), and ordered to pay a $200 special assessment fee.

According to the stipulation of facts agreed to by the parties, Jansen attempted to persuade, induce, entice, and coerce two victims he knew to be under the age of 18, to engage in sexual activity. Jansen contacted the victims using a cellular phone and the internet. The acts occurred between October 27, 2017, and November 25, 2018.

Evidence adduced at sentencing was that Jansen would often initiate contact with females, the majority of whom were minors, and within a short time, ask to set up a meeting. The investigation revealed instances of this behavior in several cities in the Metro East area.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

The case was investigated by the O’Fallon, Illinois, Police Department and the United States Secret Service.

Assistant United States Attorney Angela Scott prosecuted the case.