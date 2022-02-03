Dates Set For Greenville Spring Events

With the recent spell of rough winter weather in the area, many might enjoy looking forward to some spring activities.

The City of Greenville has announced the dates for three annual spring events.

The Greenville City-Wide Yard Sale will be Friday and Saturday, April 22 and 23.

Spring Clean-Up Week is scheduled for April 25 through April 29. Residents can have items picked up on their regular trash day.

And, if you have old electronic items to recycle, this special day will be important to you.

Greenville’s Electronics Recycling Day is set for Saturday, May 7 at the public works building.