Drug Task Force Announces Cannabis Trafficking Arrests

On Saturday, February 19, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) South Eastern Illinois Drug Task Force (SEIDTF) agents assisted District 12 in the arrest of Delia Gonzalez-Salgado, a 29-year-old female from Salem, Oregon, Roberto Morales-Moreno, a 28-year-old male from Santa Maria, California, and Elder Ramirez-Bautista, a 24-year-old male from Santa Maria, California for Cannabis Trafficking More Than 5,000 Grams (Class X Felony).

On Feb. 19, 2022, at approximately 9:11 a.m., an Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 70 eastbound near mile post 90 for traffic violations. Following the traffic stop, consent to search the vehicle was received, and suspected cannabis was found inside the vehicle. South Eastern Illinois Drug Task Force (SEIDTF) agents interviewed the occupants of the vehicle and during the course of the investigation all three occupants were arrested for Cannabis Trafficking.

Gonzalez-Salgado, Ramirez-Bautista, and Morales-Moreno were all charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis More Than 5,000 Grams and Cannabis Trafficking More Than 5,000 Grams (Class X Felony). Gonzalez-Salgado and Morales-Moreno received additional charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Gonzalez-Salgado, Morales-Moreno, and Ramirez-Bautista are all currently being held at the Effingham County Jail on a bond set at $100,000 at 10 percent. The investigation remains open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated by the Illinois State Police.

SEIDTF is comprised of the Salem Police Department, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Robinson Police Department, and the Illinois State Police. This investigation was a cooperative effort amongst the member police departments in an effort to curb drug usage and violence in the area.