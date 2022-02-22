Early Morning Milking Parlor Fire In Rural Greenville

Greenville Fire Protection District firefighters rushed to Laeschway Farm, north of Greenville, along Route 127, early Tuesday morning.

What was reported as a building fire turned out to be not as bad as anticipated, according to Fire Chief Dennis Wise.

He said a small portion of a roof on a milking parlor was on fire and the flames were extinguished quickly with a fire extinguisher and water can. The chief advised the fire did not get inside the building.

The cause could not be determined.

Firemen were called at 2:51 a.m. after residents in the farm house noticed sparks flying and flames flickering, and heard a pop.

Chief Wise said mutual aid was provided by the Mulberry Grove and Shoal Creek fire districts.