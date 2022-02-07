Equal Pay Act Reporting Requirements Begins 3/24

A new requirement for large employers in Illinois when it comes to compliance with the Equal Pay Act of 2003 will begin to take effect March 24th. In 2021, the Illinois General Assembly passed and Governor Pritzker signed updated legislation requiring private businesses with 100 or more employees in the state of Illinois to report certain payroll information to the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) (see PA 101-656 and PA 102-36).

“Every Illinoisan deserves to receive fair and equal pay for the work they do on behalf of an employer, regardless of their background. The Illinois Department of Labor is sending notices to employers reminding them when to register with the department. Additionally, IDOL will help these employers remain in compliance through training,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Michael Kleinik.

The Illinois Department of Labor will communicate directly to businesses when it is time for them to register. Each business will receive no less than 120 days advance notice of their registration deadline. It is important to note that some businesses may not receive their assigned registration date for over a year.

If a business does not currently have more than 100 employees, registration is unnecessary. If a business grows and their workforce reaches or surpasses 100, the business will be required to submit its contact information to the department. The link to provide contact information to the department will stay open on the department’s website for businesses to enter their information to remain in compliance with the law.

Public employers are exempt from these reporting requirements.

Any questions can be sent to Robert Parrilli at Robert.parrilli@illinois.gov or Nancy Hernandez at Nancy.Hernandez@illinois.gov.