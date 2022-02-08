Evans Named To SWIL Committee

Kaskaskia College President George Evans has been named to the Executive Committee of the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois.

Evans previously served as education chair of the council’s Education Committee and helped spearhead broadband adoption awareness for the group.

In the last 35 years, the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois has strengthened partnerships throughout a nine-county area including Bond, Clinton, Madison, and Washington counties. It is committed to the growth of southwestern Illinois and long-term workforce development, to create skilled, work ready and productive employees.