Extension Names New Local 4-H Youth Educator

Illinois Extension and 4-H has named a new 4-H youth educator for this area.

Wyatt Miller began duties in January for Bond, Clinton, Washington, Jefferson and Marion counties. He is based in the Washington County office.

County Director Jordee Koehler said Miller will collaborate with community members and area leaders to provide programming that supports youths by equipping them with knowledge, skills, and abilities to help them thrive.

Miller joins the University of Illinois Extension with a background in science education. He earned a degree in biology and theater from Illinois State University, and has a master degree in biological sciences from the University of Oregon.

The new youth development educator can be reached at 618-327-8881 or by email at wamiller@illinois.edu.