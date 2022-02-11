Fatal Shooting In Greenville Thursday Night

Greenville Police and Illinois State Police responded to an active shooter situation in Greenville Thursday night.

Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece told WGEL officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired at 6:57 PM Thursday in the 600 block of Vine Street. While in that area, additional shots were heard to the north, in the 600 block of East South Avenue.

Greenville Police responded to a residence in that area and found a female with a gunshot wound who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Illinois State Police were called in to take over the homicide investigation.

Neece said a subject, possibly connected to the situation, was taken into custody in the 500 block of East Main Street Thursday night. State police said prior to being taken into custody the individual had reportedly barricaded themselves in a residence in that area.

Chief Neece said the scene is secure and emphasized officials do not believe there is any active threat in Greenville at this time.

Neece also said it is believed this incident may be connected to a heavy police presence in Madison, IL, Thursday night, but did not have any details as his office is not involved in that case.

The deceased woman has not been identified.

State police ask anyone with information about the events surrounding the incident to call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477.

WGEL will have more on this story as details become available.