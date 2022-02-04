February Events At The Greenville Public Library

The month of February is special at the Greenville Public Library.

Library Director Jo Keillor said you’re invited to, “have a blind date with a book.” You can snuggle up with one of the library’s wrapped mystery date book. A scorecard will be inserted in each book. Readers are invited to rate the book and return the scorecard to the library for a chance to win a prize. Keillor also said there is a special display for Black History Month.

Click below to hear her comments:

No purchase is necessary to be in the blind date book program.

For more information call the library at 664-3115.