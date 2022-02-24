Federal Prisoner Pleads Guilty To Assaulting Prison Guard At FCI-Greenville

A federal prisoner originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, and imprisoned at Federal Correctional Institution Greenville, pled guilty on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, to assaulting a federal correctional officer in August of 2020.

At the time of the offense, Dakota Holland, 26, was incarcerated at FCI-Greenville serving a six (6) year sentence for gun and drug conviction stemming from the Southern District of Indiana. Holland pled guilty to throwing a hard object at a guard which struck the officer in the face below the eye. The officer did not require medical treatment as a result of the assault.

In September of 2020, a federal grand jury indicted Holland. Holland faces a maximum of eight additional years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for June 16, 2022.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney John Trippi.