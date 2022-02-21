GHS & MGHS Celebrate National FFA Week

This is National FFA Week and students in both the Mulberry Grove and Bond County Unit 2 chapters have a lot planned to celebrate the occasion.

We spoke on Monday with Greenville FFA President Jack Wall and Treasurer Dieken Graber about their schedule of activities this week. Sunday they followed the tradition of attending the president’s church. On Monday, which was a holiday, officers came in to decorate the school and to get ready for Tuesday’s faculty appreciation lunch. FFA students will be dressed in official dress and the annual work auction is Tuesday evening. Wednesday will begin with donuts, courtesy of the FNB Community Bank. Wednesday is also Red, White & Blue day. Thursday is the annual petting zoo and elementary students will come enjoy that activity. Students will dress up in farm attire Thursday. Friday is Drive Your Tractor to School Day.

Wall told us more about the upcoming FFA Work Auction, noting the free dinner will be served at the school at 6 PM. The auction begins at 7:30 PM. FFA students will be auctioned off for an eight-hour work day. The event is a fundraiser for the FFA and some of the proceeds go to the student’s scholarship funds. Wall said some students have even secured summer jobs through their work day as a result of the auction.

Addison Hebenstreit, reporter for the Mulberry Grove FFA Chapter, and Mulberry Grove FFA Vice President Peyton Simpson, told WGEL the school Ag Olympics will be Tuesday. That event will culminate with the senior FFA officers receiving pies in their face. Tuesday is Teacher Lookalike Day. Elementary Ag Olympics will be held Wednesday. A teacher appreciation meal will be Thursday. Thursday is also FFA Spirit Day. Friday is Petting Zoo Day.

The Mulberry Grove FFA will have a work auction in the coming weeks – stay tuned for more information closer to time.

