Greenville FFA At Conference

Four members of the Greenville FFA chapter attended the State FFA Ground Zero Conference in Carbondale.

Kaleb Johnson, Ryan Scott, Payten Suzuki and Aubrey Wall (pictured above) participated in a weekend of leadership development, and learned about building connections, their roots, and opportunities in FFA, goal setting, and defining success.

In a recent competition held at Greenville High School, six Greenville chapter members were in the Section 19 parliamentary procedure contest.

The Greenville, Nokomis and Ramsey chapters were involved.

Greenville FFA finished first among the teams.

Jack Wall was first place chairman, and the rest of the team took the top five member spots.

Hailey Bohn was first, Aubrey Wall second, Bryce Siebert third, Leona Baum fourth, and Lacie Beckert fifth.