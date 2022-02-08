Greenville FFA Members Advance To District

Three Greenville High School FFA members have advanced to the district level in public speaking.

Jack Wall, Hunter Clark and Elusha Golovay performed well at the Section 19 Public Speaking contest held at Cowden-Herrick High School.

Wall placed first in the varsity prepared speech category, while Golovay was second in the junior varsity prepared speech contest. Participants prepared a six-to-eight minute speech ahead of time.

Clark finished second in junior varsity extemporaneous speaking contest. Students in this category draw two agriculture-related topics and have 30 minutes to prepare a four-to-six minute speech.

All three will compete at the district level in April.

Other Greenville members at the section contest included Aubrey Wall, who placed fifth in Creed Speaking and Ryan Scott, who was fifth in varsity extemporaneous speaking.