Greenville Jays Scholar Bowl Teams Win

The Greenville Junior High School scholar bowl teams have continued their winning ways, recently posting four more wins.

The varsity Blue Jays defeated Vandalia 160-80 as Caleb Ward had three toss-ups, and Isaiah Sussenbach and Eli Ennen two each.

The next win was a 245-110 decision over Hillsboro. Ward led the toss-up list with five, and Ennen and Coleson Hoffman had three apiece.

The varsity Jays defeated Nokomis 275-40. Jay Miller and Hoffman totaled three toss-ups each with Ward adding two.

In a close match against Litchfield, the score was tied after 18 questions. Four different Jays answered four of the last six questions to give the team a 250-200 victory. Miller came up with four toss-ups while Ennen, Ward and Jonas Busby had two each.

In junior varsity action, Greenville topped Vandalia 140-35 as Brock Riedemann had four toss-ups.

The Jays edged Hillsboro 150-140 with Alex Curry answered the winning question and finishing with three toss-ups.

The JV Jays downed Nokomis 165-25. Riedemann answered six toss-ups.

The Jays’ junior varsity team pulled out another close win against Litchfield on the last question, 150-145. Curry had a good performance with seven toss-ups.