Police Pension Board & Unit 1 Board Meetings Tuesday

The Greenville Police Pension Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 22 in the municipal building.

The agenda includes discussions on the status of a lawsuit challenging a consolidation law, on a communication regarding transition issues and on investments.

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education meets Tuesday, February 22 at 6 p.m. in the district library.

Among the items for discussion will be local control of COVID-19 mitigation measures and a six-month review of the Return To Learn Plan.

The board will also talk about the heating/air conditioning system, the graduation date, and the school calendar.