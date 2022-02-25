Greenville’s Got Talent Contest

The Greenville SMART Center and Toastiez Restaurant are promoting the first Greenville’s Got Talent competition.

They are looking for performers of all ages to take the stage on the first floor of the SMART Center at Toastiez.

Those with talents such as singing, dancing, comedians, magicians, and jugglers can register for the family friendly event.

The event will be held Friday, March 11 at 6 p.m. A panel of judges will select the first, second and third place acts, and prizes will be awarded.

To register, visit GreenvilleSmart.com. For more information, call SMART Director Elaine McNamara at 618-664-6821.