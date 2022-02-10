GU Offers Summer Camp Experiences For Students

Greenville University offers multiple opportunities this summer for junior high and high school students to visit campus and have fun, affordable, high-quality learning experiences.

GU plans to host four summer camps including Forensics Camp, Esports Camp, and – new this year – Band Camp and Worship Band and Audio Recording Camp.

“Our vision for the worship band and audio recording camp is to provide a unique experience for high school students where they work alongside college musicians and professors to learn the ways of making a great worship band to create a meaningful worship experience,” says Paul Sunderland, GU’s worship arts program director and music department chair. “If your youth group has a worship band, or you’re trying to start a worship band, bring everyone you have and those interested in serving – lights, sound, media, regardless of experience. You’ll learn it all at the GU Worship and Audio Recording Camp.”

GU’s Director of Bands Alex Kirby says the band department hosted drum major camps in the past but is excited to host its first ever band camp.

“The camp will allow students to study with experts on their instruments, to focus on technique and various skills in small group settings, as well as playing in a full concert band,” Kirby says. “Our goal is to provide an environment where students can have fun and make progress on their instrument along the way!”

Greenville University strives to offer a safe in-person experience for every student who visits campus. Faculty and staff constantly monitor state and local COVID safety protocols and will communicate any current guidelines after camp registration and closer to the date of each camp.

Camps are open to high school students only, unless otherwise noted. Spaces are limited. Register soon for any or all of GU’s summer camps!

NEW! GU Band Camp

June 9th – 11th | $185

Students will be immersed in large and small ensemble settings, where they will focus on honing their skills to advance their musicianship taught by university professors and talented high school directors. Campers will stay overnight in the residence halls, and meals and a camp t-shirt are included in the cost. This educational experience is open to students entering 8th grade through graduating seniors.

To register for Band Camp, visit https://apply.greenville.edu/register/BandCamp

NEW! GU Worship Band and Audio Recording Camp

June 15th – 17th | $250

This summer music camp experience gives student musicians and technicians the opportunity to work alongside University professors and musicians to form a worship band or learn to use state-of-the-art music recording technology! Worship Band campers will make music using in-ear monitors, digital sound equipment and lighting, pro-grade music equipment including a professional drum booth and a state-of-the-art guitar rig. Audio recording campers will learn the skills needed to create and edit recordings and manage live sound/lighting sessions.

Youth group bands are welcome, but a student does not have to be a part of a youth group or a band to attend.

Musicians and technicians will work toward performing and recording a live event at the end of camp. Campers will receive a recording of the event to take home!

To register for Worship Band and Audio Recording Camp, visit https://apply.greenville.edu/register/GUWorship-AudioRecordingCamp

GU Forensics Camp

June 17th 9 am – 4 pm | FREE

Lunch included

In this one-day camp, students become the investigators in the lab. They will learn crime scene basics like how to secure the scene, recover evidence, and trace the evidence that helps to solve the crime. Led by science and criminal justice professors from Greenville University, students experience what it means to be a CSI!

To register for Forensics Camp, visit https://apply.greenville.edu/register/ForensicsCamp

GU Esports Camp

June 24th 9 am – 4 pm | $25

Lunch is included

Students can take a break from the summer heat and level up their gaming at GU’s Esports One-Day Event! Campers get the inside scoop on collegiate esports, see what games they might play for GU, showcase their streaming skills, and do it all from the comfort of the air-conditioned esports studio in the Smart Center in Greenville, Illinois! Students learn to compete, create, and game, and experience what it’s like to be a part of the future of esports!

To register for Esports Camp, visit https://apply.greenville.edu/register/EsportsCamp